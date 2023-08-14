Inner Wheel District Chairman to empower widows, elders with free medical services

The newly decorated 40th District Chairman (Centenary DC) 2023/2024, Inner Wheel District 911, Nigeria, Inner Wheel Member (IWM) Magdalene Adegoke has said that her major focus this new year will be on Widows, women and girl-child Empowerment, elders’ care, free medical services, among others.

Speaking during her installation /Decoration and that of her Executives which was held at Our Saviour’s Church Hall, TBS, Lagos, Adegoke said she would continue the good work of her past predecessors as well as build on it.

According to the Theme for this year ‘Shine A Light’, we are shinning this light in every area where there is darkness ” said Adegoke.

The project, Adegoke said will be done in collaboration with the Clubs so that their impact will be felt much at the grassroots.“Also we are going to build capacity among ourselves with leadership skills” she said.

Her words “When a system is working, there is no point changing it, hence, my focus will be on training, empowerment of widows, women and girl-child with skills and provision free medical services for people at the grassroots” she said.

There is an adage that says Health is wealth, so we intend partnering with medical experts both in Nigeria and Diaspora to embark on various health awareness campaign and screening Program” she said.

Other high points of the event included presentation of awards to individuals in recognition of their selfless service to humanity, Cutting of the Installation cake, among others.

IWM Adegoke Magdalene fondly called “Meg’ by her friends went to Delta State University, Abraka, Delta State for her Bachelor of Arts in English and Literary Studies and then Lagos State University (LASU) for her Master’s Degree in Public Administration.

Her journey into Inner Wheel commenced in 2002 when her husband became a Rotarian and she was inducted into Inner Wheel Club of Mushin in 2007.

Adegoke was the life wire of the Club. As the District Vice Chairman 2022/2023, she also served as the Installation Chairman of the District Committee for the Inner Wheel year.

IWM Magdalene Adegoke loves God with a great passion. She is an active member of Our Saviour’s Church, TBS, Lagos, a Counsellor and a Facilitator at the Grace Life Discipleship Ministry. She has a passion for charitable work.

Magdalene Adegoke is married to her heartthrob Rotarian Babafemi Adegoke and blessed with children