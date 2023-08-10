INEC gets more tech tools for future elections

Yakubu

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Ahead of future elections in the country, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has received innovation technology tools from Development Alternatives Incorporated DAI – an international good governance advocacy group.

Speaking at a virtual event on Thursday, INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu said the European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN) under the Phase II Project, is administered through the Development Alternatives Incorporated DAI.

He noted that within the current Electoral Cycle, DAI has provided support towards capacity building, technical support, printing of non-sensitive reports and information flyers.

On the tools, Yakubu said; “We are glad that today, some of the tools developed in collaboration with DAI are being handed over to the Commission. Among these are:

“The Collation and Returning Officers Management System CROMS intended to streamline, simplify and enhance the security, reliability and credibility of the recruitment process for collation and returning officers;

“The Election Results Management System ERMS which seeks to ensure a better results management process, enhancing accuracy and creating a repository of election results, something envisaged by Section 62 (1) and (2) of the Electoral Act, 2022;

“The Media Monitoring and Analysis Tool intended to enhance the Commission’s capacity to filter media coverage of the Commission; and

“The Political Parties Financial Reporting and Audit System (PFRAS) seeks to assist the Commission to monitor political party finance more efficiently and effectively.

“In developing these tools, DAI consultants worked closely with the Technical Team and Directing Staff of the Commission. The tools sought to respond to specific challenges encountered in the implementation of electoral activities, thereby bringing technology to enhance the Commission’s operational effectiveness. The tools therefore offer innovative solutions that could foster efficiency, speed, due diligence, and trust in the electoral process.

“The tools were not specifically designed for a particular electoral cycle hence their utility to future elections and electoral activities. In fact, the support to INEC under EU-SDGN Phase II covers the period 2022-2027 traversing two electoral cycles (2023 and 2027) and includes support to the National Assembly and the Judiciary, Political Parties, the Media, Civil Society organisations and the promotion of inclusivity (women, youth and persons with disability). The Commission will closely examine these tools with a view of adopting or tweaking them where necessary to meet the immediate and emergent challenges in the conduct of elections”, he stated.