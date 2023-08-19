Imo Guber: Uzodimma, Okoraocha’s alliance no threat to us – PDP

The National Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said the reported reconciliation between Senator Rochas Okorocha and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma posed no threat to the chances of the PDP in the forthcoming governorship election.

Chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council and governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, said this while answering questions from journalists, after the formal inauguration of the council in Abuja, on Saturday.

In response to a question on the reconciliation between the two All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftains, Lawal said, “You know, Dauda will not be intimidated, I went through that in Zamfara State, Imo is not going to be anything new.”

Speaking about ongoing reconciliation in the Imo State Chapter of the PDP, he said, “We in the party are always committed.

“As we always say, as a party, we know there will always be issues. What matters is how we resolve them, we are on top of it.

“ I urge the people of Imo to remain resolute victory will be ours come November 11, in sha Allah.”

Speaking in a similar vein, the PDP Governorship candidate for the Imo State election, Senator Sam Anyanwu, said, “Since my emergence, we have been trying to put things together.

“The party under the state chairman, set up a reconciliation committee headed by a very known honorable …., who has touched almost everybody to bring peace or reconcile everybody in our party-especially those who are inconsolable.

“You know in each party, it’s not everybody that is reconcilable but you have to keep moving and we will keep moving to continue to reconcile but without being distracted.

“We have 27 LGs in Imo State and immediately I emerged we embarked on a thank you tour. Out of the 27 LGs we have toured 24 remaining three, which we are going to conclude by Wednesday next week, the places the seating Governor cannot even go, we have gone there and come back.

He further said, “This election is not about me and the incumbent, it is about Imo people, Imo State, and the seating Governor.

“This is because Imo is traditionally a PDP state. What happened, in the last three years was an aberration, PDP won the election and was taken away by the Supreme Court.

“So we know that PDP in every nook and cranny of Imo State is PDP. PDP is a party that has its fabrics among the people.

“The incumbent governor that will hand over to me by Jan. 15. We know ourselves. We were together in the Senate. There is nothing that he knows that I don’t know double.

“Imo election may not be about money, but it’s about the willingness of the people to change the tide, because Imo has suffered in the last three years.

“I’m sure most people, if you ask them to come to Imo. If you remember, this year, February, when we were supposed to do the rally in Imo, there were a lot of issues including killings but I can tell you any day you have slated for the flag off of our party campaign in Imo, nothing will happen by God’s grace because we are there on ground.”

Anyanwu further said, “I can tell you that one of our campaign chairmen, his hotel was pulled down some days back but we are not going to be worried.

“If they like let them bulldoze all the houses I have in Imo and our campaign billboards, I have the determination to bring back Imo to PDP and the reason is this, South East is the heart of PDP and we just have only Enugu and they are trying everything possible to take it away from us, but God is on our side.”