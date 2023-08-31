Imo Guber: I’ve not endorsed any candidate – Senator Ararume

Senator Ifeanyi Araraume

By Luminous Jannamike

Senator Ifeanyi Araraume has denied reports that he is supporting the People’s Democratic Party’s candidate in the upcoming November Imo governorship election.

He clarified that he has not yet made any pronouncement concerning any candidate and reserves the right to endorse or not to endorse any candidate of his choice at the appropriate time.

In a statement released to Vanguard and signed by his Senior Special Assistant, Legal and Public Affairs, Barrister Uche Anyanwu, Araraume described the report as a deliberate attempt by some individuals to tarnish his reputation and mislead the peace-loving people of Imo State and his supporters.

“The attention of Senator Ifeanyi Ararume has been drawn to the publications making rounds in the sections of the media that he has thrown his support behind the PDP governorship candidate for the Imo state governorship election,” the statement read.

Anyanwu described the reports as ‘the fabrication and the work of mischief makers’, who he alleges are using the senator’s name to advance their own political fortunes in the APC.

“These divisive individuals should be advised to mind their business, focus on their immediate challenges and leave Senator Arararaume alone,” Anyanwu added.

Araraume also mentioned that his main concern is the welfare and safety of the people of Imo state, stressing his dedication to the principles of democracy, including the preservation of institutions of good governance in the state.

The statement also confirmed that Araraume remains a committed member of the APC, highlighting his role as the Director of Trade and Economic Affairs (South) of the APC presidential campaign council (PCC).

Anyanwu concluded by urging the public to disregard the misleading publications: “Finally, the said publications should be disregarded as the story is not the true representation of facts on ground.”

Araraume’s denial of these reports underscores the ongoing political tension in Imo state ahead of the upcoming governorship election. It remains to be seen which candidate the former legislator will eventually endorse.