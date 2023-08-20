I’m only attracted to goal-driven men – Blessing Akinola

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress, Blessing Akinola who has featured in films like Saamu Alajo, Ajanaku, Igboya, amongst others, has declared that her interest in men goes beyond mere looks.

She describes herself as a sapiosexual, someone who finds men of higher intellect than hers attractive.

In a chat with Potpourri, she said, “I’m naturally a sapiosexual person. I like men that are goal-driven, have a good sense of humor and dress well. I have never made a first move towards the opposite gender and I never will, no matter how attracted to the person I am.”

Akinola, who grew up in Ilorin but hails from Ondo State says she doen’t have any particular role she loves to play as she is open to interpreting any role given to her.

‘I believe a good and professional actor should be able to interpret any role or character. My mission is to be an exceptional film-maker and role interpreter of unmatched excellence. And also, to have the privilege of aspiring actors to believe that they can live their dreams regardless of whatever circumstances surrounding them,” she said.

Blessing Akinola’s first production was “Ewadara” and her second was “Aiforiji”. She has featured in over 50 movies to date.