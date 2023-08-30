I wanted to try a new side of me — Adekunle Gold on why he braided his hair

Nigerian singer, Adekunle Kosoko, popularly known as Adekunle Gold, has revealed that trying a new side of himself was the reason behind braiding his hair.

The ‘Party No Dey Stop’ crooner refuted speculations about the hair being a part of a branding plan.

He disclosed this while featuring as a guest on MTV Base Africa’s programme, Touching Base, hosted by actress Susan Pwajok.

He said, “There was no plan for it [my braided hairstyle] to be like a brand

“In 2019, my hair was growing. Remember when I had that punk. And I was like, let me even try a new side of me. Let me even try to grow this hair and then make it. And I have really nice core pattern, whatever you guys called it. Core texture [laughs].

“But, yeah. I just decided to grow it and it looks good on me.”