I dread seductive characters – Jennifer Odeh

By Ayo Onikoyi

Every actor has their preferences when it comes to roles even though they are versatile enough to pull any one through. Jennifer Sam Odeh, from Otobi-Akpa village in Otukpo LGA, Benue State and French Language graduate of Nasarawa State University, Keffi had a session with Potpourri where she shared her likes and dislikes, while giving deep insight into the workings of the movie industry.

“I love to interpret the character of the Villain and dread seductive characters or having to do sex scenes, ” she said.

Jennifer, who was a banker before becoming an actor says having money is very important in the industry as it would make the journey easier.

“I think I finally found what I love doing. Prior to becoming an actor , I was a banker, and I would say it was something I really didn’t enjoy. So after I resigned from the bank, I enrolled in a film Academy, got trained and the rest is history.

“Being an actor is just like starting up a company, you have to package and market your product well in order to be seen and patronized and most times the financial involvement is huge,” she stated.