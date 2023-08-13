I can’t wait to have a daughter – Bolaji Ogunmola

By Ayo Onikoyi

Ebony beauty, Nollywood actress has confessed that she wants a female child even though she is yet to settle down with a man. She made her desire known in a post on her Instagram page days ago.

“I can’t wait to have a daughter because all these genes cannot waste,” obviously referring to her ebony beauty.

Highly endowed Bolaji Ogunmola has everything going for her; the looks, voice and charisma. Bolaji was part of the Next Movie Star Academy and since then, she has continued to pursue her passion for acting relentlessly.

In an interview with Potpourri Bolaji made it known that a true and complete man should not be intimidated by a woman’s success. In fact, a man should help his woman become more successful.

When it was put to her that many actresses are intimidating on account of their perceived affluence and popularity, she said she totally disagreed

“These actresses have not just met the right man. Regardless of your chosen career, the right man will find you someday. We have A-list actresses who are married with kids. A good woman will meet her own man at the right time. We have men who will never settle for actresses for one reason or the other. But my point of view is this, it is not what you do, but who you are,” she said.