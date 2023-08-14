I bathed with human head to boost my business — 26-yr-old suspect

A 26-year-old suspected ritualist and fraudster, Franklin Akinyosuyi, arrested with human head and other parts, said untold hardship and low patronage caused his involvement in rituals.

The suspect was arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Police’s anti-crime section attached to Funmbi-Fagun police Station, in Ondo town, the headquarters of Ondo West local government area of Ondo State.

Akinyosuyi, who was paraded with five other suspects at the Akure headquarters of the Police Command in Ondo State on Sunday, said his business was threatened by low patronage, hence his actions which was meant to boost his business.

He told newsmen that the human head was discovered in his rented apartment located in Elewuro area of the community.

The suspect, who exonerated the landlord and confirmed the ownership of all the items found in his possession, said that he bought all the items from his herbalist who resides in Ikirun, Ifelodun local government area of Osun State.

According to Akinyosuyi, the photography business and his boutique wasn’t moving well, so his uncle took him to a herbalist last year who made a concoction for N300,000, which was paid within three weeks.

“After he was done, he called me to come and pick it, that was last year November. He directed that I should be bathing with the human head every Thursday at exactly 1 am.

“I used it for a month but didn’t see any difference in my business. So, I had to call the herbalist and told him to refund my money.

“I also asked him to come and pick the human head as well but he refused to com. He started refunding my money because he already sent me N250,000.

“So, on that faithful day, I decided to go and throw it away, so I dropped it at my backyard. Unfortunately, I went out and before I could return, my landlord’s children saw it, informed their father and they ultimately called the police,” he said.

“After we were arrested, the herbalist claimed that he paid someone to get the human head,” he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, while giving details of the suspect, said the case was reported on Aug. 6 for unlawful possession of Human head in Ondo.

She said the suspect claimed to be a photographer and to also own a boutique in Ondo town.

“The suspect was challenged by his landlord for keeping a bag in a corner of the compound and the landlord was suspicious and asked the young man to open the bag.

“When he did, a human skull was found in the bag. After he was arrested, he claimed it was given to him by a “native doctor” in Osun State.

“Further interrogation and investigation led to the arrest of one Oyegoke Dare, an evangelist, who gave the skull and other fetish materials to the suspect.

“One Oyelade Sarafa, a herbalist who also confessed to have helped in procuring the skull from one Asekun (a vigilante) in Ikirun, was also arrested.

Two other suspects mentioned in connection with the case are currently at large,” she said.