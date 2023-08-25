How young professionals are changing perceptions in N’Delta

By Emmanuel Obisue

A new wave of eye-catching development is sweeping across the Niger Delta, Nigeria’s oil-rich region.

Two organisations for young people, the Nigerian Young Professionals Forum (NYPF) and Niger Delta Young Professionals (NDYP) have launched an aggressive campaign built on innovative entrepreneurship, empowerment and capacity-building programmes that are positively shaping the image and the future of the region.

The narrative of the region is changing fast and the testimonies of impacts among the beneficiaries across the nine states are raising questions about empowerment programmes embarked upon by states.

The platforms provide opportunities for young people to engage in productive ventures.

They empower a huge number of young people who are quitting crimes and other vices in their thousands, and with more than two million members spread across 15 countries, NYPF is not just creating jobs and building capacity among young people, it has become a sort of a ground-breaking movement.

Mr. Moses Siasia is the Chairman of the NYPF and Convener of NDYP who is leading this revolution.

His common phrase is “create opportunities, build the capacity of young people, empower and strategically engage them”.

Siasia has been pushing for the establishment of a youth entrepreneurship hub in the Niger Delta region. But the question is: will the nine state governments of the oil-rich region heed his call?

He is a young man whose vision started on the platform of the NDYP and now NYPF. He has been using these platforms to create sustainable livelihoods, and building the capacity of young people in Nigeria and beyond. He has been organizing summits at which he empowers hundreds and thousands of jobless and unemployed young people in many states of the area, including Delta, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Enugu, Cross Rivers, Edo, Bayelsa, Lagos, Kano and FCT among others.

Development agenda

More interesting is the fact that, beyond the local space, there is a seamless rhythm between the /NDYP/NYPF’s empowerment programme in the Niger Delta and the African and global development community’s agenda.

The NYPF’s advocacy, for instance, is coming in the wake of the post-COVID-19 recovery era when world leaders are focussing on poverty reduction, job creation in critical sectors such as health and education among others.

Similarly, African leaders are renewing efforts to redesign and reposition the continent’s developmental strategy to reduce poverty, unemployment, and crimes.

They are also striving to strengthen the economy, unity, development, and governance of the continent through the recent launch of ‘Agenda 2063’ by the African Union (AU).

Agenda 2063 prioritises inclusive social and economic development, continental and regional integration, democratic governance and peace and security amongst other issues aimed at repositioning Africa to become a dominant player in the global arena. All these are equally entwined in the United Nations policy on Social Development Goals (SDGs).

Capacity/empowerment:

In the 2023 Summit organised by NDYP/NYPF, 1,600 owners of Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in the region benefited. Every beneficiary went home with N0.5m grant to support and increase the capacities of their businesses.

For the record, the organisation has successfully created over 4,922 direct and indirect jobs through grants and has trained more than 2,304 business owners on various entrepreneurship skills, that is besides more than 200 business owners that have benefitted from the grants.

This was disclosed at the third Niger Delta Micro Small and Enterprises Summit held at Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State on August 12, 2023, by the Convener of the Summit, Mr. Siasia. The theme of the summit was “Building the Culture of Entrepreneurship and Competitiveness Beyond Oil”.

Concerning the event, the convener said:”We want our young people who are entrepreneurs to understand that the future is theirs and that the future is entrepreneurship. The world today is diverting from hydrocarbons. We are talking about energy transition and climate change. These are where the world’s interests are driving, so we must conform to modern realities. This is why we are doing this to reshape the entrepreneurial culture in the region.”

There was a goodwill message from Major-General Barry Ndiomu (retd), interim administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), who urged youths to “rise above the entitlement mentality” and embrace the opportunities given to them by the summit to be meaningfully engaged in productive activities.

Several beneficiaries of past editions who received grants to grow their businesses testified openly, admitting that they were able to grow their businesses and created employment opportunities for other prospective MSMEs.

A report at the summit revealed that at the inaugural edition of the forum held in Port Harcourt, over 400 Niger Deltans benefited from the NIRSAL Intervention Loan for small business owners in the area of Agriculture.

Siasia reiterated that “crude oil does not belong to the future economy; the future belongs to agriculture, renewable energy, information technology, and the knowledge-driven economy. This is where MSMEs can thrive and provide enabling platforms for prosperity and sustainable development”.

It is noteworthy that this year’s Summit featured product exhibitions, grants, main-stage keynotes, panel discussions, interactive master sessions, style breakout, business-to-business meetings, mentoring sessions, networking opportunities featuring an outstanding line-up of successful entrepreneurs, Innovators, strategists and business leaders from top brands. Participants were between the ages of 20 – 45 years.

The summit held last year in Asaba, and in Port Harcourt in 2021 as well, preached the same message.

For instance, in Asaba last year, Siasia and stakeholders tasked governors of the region to invest more in human capacity building and create purposeful opportunities for young people, especially entrepreneurs and start-ups. The second Niger Delta MSME summit was held on Saturday, February 19, 2022, with the theme: “Stimulating MSMEs Growth Towards Post Covid-19 Recovery”.

Explaining the purpose of the gathering, the Convener of the Summit, Siasia, explained that the event was aimed at “creating a platform for young business owners to interface with agencies of government and stakeholders on how to access information, credit facility and grants, as well as build strategic relationships and networks”.

He also said the summit focussed on correcting a perception, particularly the wrong image which militancy and other forms of unrest hitherto perpetrated by the population of the youth of the area has created. “Today, if you go to Google and search for Niger Delta youths, what you will see are youths with guns inside speed boats and all those bad things.

“We must change that negative narrative. This is not the narrative of the Niger Delta people, our leaders must help us to change that narrative because the time for politics is over in today’s world. We are in the 4th industrial revolution where people are using digital intelligence and technology to change the world’s economies.

“We must conform to modern reality. That is why we are doing this MSME Summit to help our young people so that they can build the capacity to create a sustainable livelihood for themselves, their families and the society,” he maintained.

Mr. Siasia used the platform to call on successful billionaires from the Niger Delta area such as Tony Elumelu, CEO of Heirs Holdings; Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe, Group Managing Director of Access Bank; Jim Ovia, Chairman of Zenith Bank; Atedo Peterside CON, Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank and many others to look homeward and invest in the youths through sustainable empowerment programmes.

Entrepreneurship Hub

It is difficult for such a laudable goal to meet its target without a strategic plan or approach. Other countries are building entrepreneurship hubs, providing opportunities for their young people to develop and grow their talents and efforts. Why not the Niger Delta region? Why not Nigeria?

Serious countries around the world are already consolidating their entrepreneurship hubs while others have begun in earnest. The US’ Silicon Valley is leading the pack. California is literally covered with tech hubs. France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Brazil, China, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea all have created thriving startup ecosystems. According to Business Insider magazine, “The Indian hub of Bangalore has had explosive growth in the last few years”.

It is embarrassing that Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, is behind. South Africa, Rwanda, Morocco and Kenya are leading Nigeria in the start-up ecosystem, followed by Tunisia, Ghana, Botswana, Cameroon and Egypt.

At the 2021 Summit in Port Harcourt, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Simbi Wabote, admitted that “Nigeria ranks poorly in terms of human capacity development index”. Such an entrepreneurship culture and drive, he said, would enhance capacity building and human development.

Also, this was a major issue that dominated the Port Harcourt Summit where stakeholders called for the establishment of a “Niger Delta Entrepreneurship Development Hub (NDED-HUB)” to serve as a training platform for teeming youths in the region.

The NYPF/NDYP are therefore advocating that state governments across the nine Niger Delta states come up with a blueprint that can lead to the creation of an entrepreneurship hub in the region.

Siasia said: “The need for governments in the region to build an ecosystem that will help young business owners and those engaging in legitimate and productive ventures to thrive is very urgent.

‘’Of course, this requires mobilising resources and partnership with other stakeholders. This will expand the opportunities for the teaming youths of the region.’’

Partnership

For the sustainability of such a programme, there is a need for institutional partnership and collaboration with all levels of government, the private sector, local and international partners.

It is also critical for all the relevant stakeholders to seriously consider partnering with the government at all levels to build an entrepreneurship hub in the Niger Delta area. This will expand the opportunities for young people.

Funding Gap:

The programmes of capacity building and empowerment are very costly. The NYPF/NDYP have been investing hundreds of millions of Naira on the platforms without financial support from the public or private institutions. The state governments in the region are yet to offer any serious support for the efforts of the programmes. Ironically, they spend billions of Naira on empowerment programmes without any success story and the funds are not accounted for.

The CEO of BlueCamel Energy Limited, Mr. Suleiman Yusuf, lamented that the failure of government at all levels to fund youth development was largely responsible for the increased rate of crimes in society.

He said: “This problem exists because there are no jobs and support mechanisms to promote the spirit of entrepreneurship among youths. Unless jobs are created and young people are engaged, there will be no peace in the Niger Delta and other regions.

“Government and well-to-do individuals must begin to allocate resources towards human capacity development, especially for young people who are leaders of tomorrow,” he submitted.

But against all odds, young people are more than determined to effect a positive change in their society, with or without government support. They have resolved to create a new identity and future for themselves and the next generation.

They believe in themselves and they want to tell their own story. They do not want miscreants and corrupt leaders to speak for them. They want to create an entity that reflects the reality of the moment in the global community.

“I believe that we can change the negative narrative in the region and create a better future for ourselves and our children,” Siasia said. He further said: “Like Abraham Lincoln said, ‘The most reliable way to predict the future is to create it’. Through the Nigerian Young Professionals Forum, what we are doing is to create the type of future we want to see among ourselves, especially among the youth and the next generation and I have the singular privilege to lead this movement.’’

In a statement made available to newsmen after the Asaba Summit, he noted that despite lack of support from government, poor management of MSMEs, high-interest loans from banks, corruption, and inadequate infrastructure, the initiative has made sustainable impacts over the years.

To bridge this gap, he said the organizers of the Niger Delta MSME Summit are desirous to enable MSMEs to achieve growth and address the persistent problems of unemployment, crimes, and other vices in the oil-rich region.

Stakeholders tasked state governments in the region to make indelible investments in building human capacity and creating enabling platforms for entrepreneurship development.

The empowerment programme of Mr. Siasia is directly linked to his struggles growing up in the area. This Bayelsa-born street hawker knows every street in Port Harcourt, the richest oil state in Nigeria where he used to hustle for his daily survival. In his early childhood, “survival was like a daily war. Food, clothing and shelter that are the basic needs of every man were a big luxury. I had to cope with poverty, unemployment, hunger and despair”, he said.

However, through a dint of hard work, fortune smiled on him. Today, he runs a multimedia and communication empire that has continued to expand beyond Nigeria to other African countries, the United States, United Kingdom among others.

Mr. Siaisia has therefore taken it upon himself to move from city to city, one community to another with an upwardly mobile team, empowering young people with the resources from his business. He is not only teaching them and providing grants for entrepreneurs and start-ups, he is inspiring hope in them, encouraging them on the virtues of hard work, and determination towards success in life.

This has contributed to the drastic reduction in violent agitation and crimes by jobless young people in the area.

Siasia’s empowerment programmes complement not just the federal and state governments’ efforts in the region, they also equally typify the multi-million dollars humanitarian projects of the United Nations policy on Social Development Goals (SDGs), European Union (EU), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), World Bank (WB), USAIDS, UKAIDS, among others towards youth-centered development programmes in the Niger Delta region.