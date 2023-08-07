How my Trace performance left everyone in awe – Chike

By Rita Okoye

Trace Live with Chike will forever be etched in the memories of those who gathered at Terra Kulture VI for the live music show on Friday August 4th 2023.

The atmosphere was truly electrifying as fans were treated to an unforgettable evening of entertainment. Taking center stage as the show’s headliner, the incredibly talented artist, Chike, enchanted the audience with a mesmerizing performance that left everyone in awe and captivated by his artistry.

At approximately 9:30 pm, the evening kicked off with a bang as the dynamic duo of Pencil Comedian and Lasisi Elenu took the stage, unleashing a barrage of rib-cracking jokes that had the entire crowd bursting into fits of laughter. DJ Neptune then took the reins, infusing the venue with his infectious beats, ensuring the audience remained on their feet, dancing and energized throughout the entire night.

As the spotlight shifted to the main event, Chike graced the stage in an eye-catching ensemble, sporting a stylish dark shades and a see-through shirt that exuded his unique charm.

Accompanied by an exceptionally talented band, the atmosphere grew even more enchanting. The band comprised a skillful saxophonist, a mesmerizing violinist, a skillful keyboard player, a grooving bassist, and a skilled guitarist, all complemented by the harmonious voices of two backup singers. Together, they created a captivating musical synergy that swept the audience off their feet, immersing them in the magic of Chike’s artistry.

With his immense talent and soulful voice, the artiste had the audience completely enthralled as he delivered soul-stirring renditions of his hit songs, including heartfelt performances of “Insecure,” “Amen,” “Out of Love,” and many other favorites. Amidst the captivating melodies, Chike’s infectious charisma shone through as he playfully bantered with his adoring fans, further deepening the connection between him and the audience. The night was truly a memorable experience that left everyone touched by the magic of Chike’s music and warm personality.