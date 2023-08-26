How growing up in the United States helped me combine cancer research and football, says Super Falcons Alozie

By Ayobami Okerinde

Super Falcons and Houston Dash player Michelle Alozie says growing up in the United States has made it easier for her to combine cancer research and playing football.

The 26-year-old was part of the Super Falcons squad that reached the round of 16 at the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Speaking with the Attacking Third, Alozie stated she’s used to ‘living two lives.’

Her words, “I think people are confused when they ask me about my time management, but if you think about it, especially here in the States, it’s kind of something that we’ve done most of our lives, kind of just balancing academic life and athletics.

“And so I think that like just my role coming from the college level and even club level. When I was a teenager, I just got used to living two lives, basically. That’s kind of what I still do now.”

I am just so thankful about working with Dr. Stephens in her lab at Texas Children’s. She is just so fluid with the time that I am able to come in because it is a really crazy schedule, so I am really thankful that she is able to work around my schedule.

Alozie, who works as a research technician studying acute leukemia at the Texas Children’s Hospital, told FIFA earlier that one of the reasons she chose the field is to help people.

“I have a passion for helping people. Thankfully, biology was something that I was really good at in school and so medicine just seemed like the correct option there. Again, it’s just amazing to meet these young kids that I’m helping find a cure for their cancer. It means everything to me.”