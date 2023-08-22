‘How FG can reduce maternal mortality rates’

By Luminous Jannamike

Experts in sexual and reproductive health have advised the Federal Government to reduce the country’s maternal mortality rates by promoting the safe use of reproductive health kits and modern technology.

They noted data from the World Health Organization, WHO, which stated that Nigeria had an estimated maternal mortality ratio of 917 deaths per 100,000 live births, making it the fourth highest globally.

Therefore, the experts emphasized the importance of adopting modern practices in self-care for sexual and reproductive health among Nigerian women.

They made this call during a one-day orientation on the National Guidelines for Sexual, Reproductive, and Maternal Health held in the nation’s capital, Abuja, on Monday.

Representing the Country Director of Pathfinder International, Dr. Amina Dorayi, Senior Technical Advisor Dr. Sakina Bello highlighted the crucial role of modern self-care and the safe use of reproductive health kits.

“Most of the time, people choose not the best option, but the one that is available and affordable. We need to ensure that modern medicine is available and affordable so that people will choose it,” Dr. Dorayi said.

She also also acknowledged the role of traditional medicine in Nigeria, emphasizing that the goal is not to eradicate it entirely, but to provide accurate information and ensure the availability and affordability of modern medicine.

Supporting these views, Dr. Kemi Otolorin, the National President of the Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN), insisted that self-care practices should be improved without causing any harm.

Otolorin, who also addressed the use of traditional remedies, stated: “Traditional medicine is often unexplored. For example, people are talking about the use of ginger to reduce nausea in pregnancy. We need to assess those aspects that are beneficial.”

MWAN, considering its influence in the health sector, particularly with respect to reproductive and maternal health, is a crucial part of the Self-care Advocacy Network (SAN).

Dr. Otolorin further assured that the MWAN would conduct step-down training for other stakeholders in the health sector and organize regional meetings to disseminate messages and assist Nigerians in accessing care at all levels, benefiting the entire nation.

“The initiative is not only aimed at improving self-care practices but also to reduce maternal deaths by leveraging the availability and affordability of modern technology in reproductive health practice,” she explained.