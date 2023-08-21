‘How do I join?’ Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie teases BBNaija appearance

Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie has teased about joining the Big Brother Naija reality show.
The Houston Dash defender expressed her curiosity about the reality show and its admission process.
She wrote on her Twitter account, “What’s #BBNaija & how do I join?
The tweet garnered massive reactions as some Nigerians expressed interest in seeing her on the show while some opposed the idea.
Meanwhile, in a later tweet, she explained that she was only joking and does not have an intention to join the reality show.
She wrote, “Im jokinggggg. im wouldn’t actually join, im just curious.”
Michelle has warmed herself into the heart of the social lifestyle on social media with many admiring her beauty and fashion sense.
