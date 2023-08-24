Hardwork, diligence key to devt – Emeka Okwuosa

.As Anglican Primate dedicates Church

CHAIRMAN, Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation and Group Chief Executive Officer, Oliserv Group of Companies, Engr. Emeka Okwuosa CON, has called on Nigerians to dedicate their lives to the glory of God no matter the challenges before the nation.

This is even as he identified hard-work, diligence as key to ensure development in any society.

Okwuosa, made the call during the dedication of Christ Church Irefi Oraifite and the Memorial/ Thanksgiving ceremony of Late Pa, Godfrey Egbuniwe and Late Dame Irene Nneka Mmachukwu at Irefi-Oraifite, Ekwusigo LGA, Anambra State on Wednesday.

Vanguard reports that the magnificent church was built by Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation, SEOF.

According to him, “Let us do whatever we are doing to the glory of God and humanity, as we lend ourselves to God, He will use us as a means of blessings to people around us.

“For me, the goal is to render service to God and humanity, which entails giving the best to God because He is deserving of it. It is hightime we left all negativity and both the rullers and the rulled should return back to God for a better society that we dream of.”

Okwuosa, said he was happy that the project was realized at record time, saying, whatever we are doing as a family today is testament of our background.

“We cannot do less in honouring God because He has been faithful to us as a family”.

Okwuosa hinted that his foundation will soon commence the construction of a skill acquisition training centre opposite the church, explained that the project was to equip Oraifite people with vocational skills.

“The planned skill acquisition training centre is to reciprocate the gesture by the Irefi families who donated the land where this church is built free”.

Okwuosa, used the medium to admonish Nigeria youths especially those from the South-East geo-political zone now turning to fetish activities in a bid to make money.

He said, “Nigeria youths should learn to compete with their counterparts across the world on position means of livelihood, adding that such is a more enduring path to follow.”

Speaking earlier, the Primate Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Most Rev’d. Henry Ndukuba, also beckoned on Nigerians to embrace the principles of being relevant to God for His blessings.

Ndukuba, who is equally the Archbishop, Metropolitan, Abuja, said no matter how big or small what we are doing may be, let it be to the glory of God.

“As God has used the Okwuosa family to bless the church, we are also trusting that God through our prayers, study of the word of God, Nigeria will be blessed”, he said.

Ndukuba, who preached during the dedication service drew his lesson from Gen.8:20-22, the biblical story of Noah who built an altar and offered burnt offering to God after surviving the great deluge.

The primate commended the Okwuosa’s family for not only imbibing the right virtues from their parents, but sustaining same for the good of the church and humanity.

“Apart from what Sir Emeka Okwuosa is doing for the church, he equally built an hospital for heart-related treatment and annual organize free medical services to Nigerians and we are thankful to God for his gift to the nation”.

Vanguard further reports that the event was attended by Chief Arthur Eze, Innocent Chukwuma, HRM Nnaemeka Achebe, Obi of Onitsha, first female Governor in Nigeria, Dame Virgy Etiaba.

Other dignitaries at the event were former Aviation Minister, Osita Chidioka, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, governorship candidate of PDP in Anambra in 2021, Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma of Archdiocese of Enugu, Archbishop Alex Ibezim of the Province of the Niger scores of Anglican clergymen among others.