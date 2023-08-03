Gunmen kill former senator’s kinsman on his farm in Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Kinsman of former Senator Simeon Ajibola, who represented Kwara South in the 7th National Assembly, Mr. Abiodun Ajibola, has been killed by gunmen, who stormed the expansive farm on Monday.

Vanguard gathered that Biodun, the farm’s supervisor was killed by gunmen in the farms located in Isapa, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State for resisting to be kidnapped, so that they could demand ransome.

Vanguard also gathered from a family source that the kidnappers’ move to whisk away one Felix Adeleye, the driver attached to the supervisor, failed after they sighted some motorcyclists coming their direction.

The source explained that the kidnappers abandoned the driver, who had been injured on his leg.

The source said: “Thank God that Senator Simeon Ajibola was not around. Perhaps their intention was to take him away. But the supervisor in charge of the farms was not lucky as he was killed when the kidnappers invaded the farms.

“He was said to have been killed when he resisted attempt to take him away.

“Senator Ajibola’s driver attached to the late supervisor was wounded and he is currently in the hospital in Ilorin receiving treatment.”

Vanguard gathered that the incident has been reported at Osi Police Divisional Headquarters in Ekiti LGA, after which the remains of Ajibola were evacuated.

Spokesman of the state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident in a telephone conversation, saying the corpse had been evacuated from the scene, adding that the policemen were on the trail of the hoodlums.