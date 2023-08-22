God’ll build Nigeria through President Tinubu — Kumuyi

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The General Overseer of Deeper Life Church, Pastor Williams Kumuyi has disclosed that Nigerians should be rest assured that God will rebuild Nigeria through President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking with newsmen ahead of the monthly Global Crusade of the Church scheduled for Osogbo on Thursday, he said God has not forsaken the country and Nigerians will witness a new country through the President.

He said the President’s new cabinet was carefully chosen, made of people with antecedents, advising Nigerians to cooperate with the new administration God will make the country work through them.

“Let’s forget the past. This is a new day and I believe; we all believe that we’re going to see new things for our country through our President and through the members of the cabinet. Good things will happen.

“If you look at the new ministers one by one, you’ll see the good things they’ve done either as state governors of the past or as former ministers and I would say they have been carefully chosen. If we support and accept them and if we are not criticising their every step, we believe that God will walk through them and use them as instruments to build our nation.

“God will perform a miracle in the heart of our leaders and their hearts will be towards the people and the wisdom to lead us and do everything that will benefit us as a country, the Lord himself will do it in their hearts”.

Speaking on the continued rise in the number of churches and social vices, the cleric said the Church would revive just as God touches the heart of every man.

“There are many churches and we’ve not seen everything we should see. That’s why we’re here as CAN. What do we need? A change in our lives, transformation in our lives and in the country and what we’re believing is that the churches will get up. There will be a revival in our churches”, he added.