Gmoney Imadiyi commends African artists for elevating African music globally

In a heartening show of recognition, George Imadiyi, the music luminary renowned as Gmoney Imadiyi, has utilized his Instagram story to commend African musicians for their relentless efforts and unwavering dedication in propelling African music to the international arena.

Originating from the historic Benin Kingdom in Edo State, Gmoney isn’t solely a musician, but an unswerving custodian of his cultural heritage. In a recent update on his Instagram story, he conveyed his profound appreciation, expressing, “Kudos to all African artists for their enduring diligence and unwavering commitment towards advancing African music onto the global stage,” he wrote.

Influenced by trailblazers such as Lucky Dube, Tupac Shakur, and the diaspora talents from his hometown, Benin City, Gmoney has meticulously forged his own distinct musical trajectory. Despite currently residing in Europe, his allegiance to the melodies and traditions of his upbringing remains steadfast.

The year 2018 saw the inception of Keymaker Records by Gmoney—a music label that transcends being a mere conduit for songs. It symbolizes his dedication to fostering emerging talents and safeguarding his cultural legacy. Through his Instagram story, he reiterates his profound acknowledgment to all African artists, acknowledging their relentless endeavors in propelling African music to the global forefront. With an impressive repertoire of multiple singles and three albums, Gmoney’s impact transcends music creation; he is a purveyor of culture, indelibly etching his presence in the tapestry of the global music arena.