Germany condemns Gabon coup despite ‘legitimate’ concerns over polls

Germany condemned the coup in Gabon on Wednesday while acknowledging there were legitimate concerns with the polls that preceded the military takeover of the central African nation, AFP reports.

“It is not up to the military to intervene by force in the political process. Gabonese people must be able to autonomously and freely decide their future,” Germany’s foreign ministry said.

Some military officers staged a coup in the Central African country and deposed President Ali Bongo who just won the presidential election on Saturday.

Bongo came into power in 2009, after the death of his father, Omar Bongo who ruled the country for 42 years.

Gabonese citizens flooded the streets in Libreville, the capital of Gabon to celebrate the end of the Bongo dynasty which has governed them for 53 years.

The leaders of the coup have named Republican Guard chief General Brice Oligui Nguema transitional president.