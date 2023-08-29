FXTM Academy offers free training to upskill Nigerians 

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

FXTM Academy said it has offered free training to up-skill Nigerians on how to trade and grow amidst turbulence in the economy.

The Academy disclosed this in a press statement, saying that the inauguration event for the training would be held on this week in Lagos.

Lukman Otunuga, Senior Market Analyst of FXTM, said the Academy recognizes this potential of interested participants and invites them to be part of the transformation.

He noted, among other things, that presently, the nation is grappling with surging oil local prices and an escalating cost of living and that the recent change in government has further intensified uncertainties, sending ripples across all sectors of society.

He stated: “As 2023 presents its challenges, FXTM Academy invites you to up-skill, adapt, and secure your financial future.

“We have experts in the field who can train interested participants to learn, trade and grow in turbulent markets.

“Our educators impart actionable insights to enable participants harness market potential, setting them on the path to success. Attendees stand to gain valuable giveaways, cutting-edge technical accessories, and trading credits, among other prizes”.