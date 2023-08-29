Fulham in talks with Everton over Alex Iwobi

Fulham have opened talks with Everton to sign Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi.

According to Sky Sports, the Cottagers are interested in signing the 27-year-old, who also has interest from an unnamed club in Europe.

He started in Everton’s second game of the season, a 4-0 loss, but was forced off with a hamstring injury in the 50th minute of the game.

Iwobi has one year left on his current contract and could move away from the Toffees, who sit in 20th place on the Premier League table.

He joined Everton from Arsenal in 2019 and has scored 9 goals in 140 appearances for the club.