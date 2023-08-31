Free flow traffic: Lagos begins pilot phase of e-Call up management on Lekki-Epe corridor

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government is set to commence the pilot phase of the Electronic Call-Up system, called Electronic Queuing Management System, EQMS, for the Lekki-Epe Corridor from September 4 to 30, 2023.

Permanent Secretary, Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola, disclosed this on Thursday.

Toriola, explained that the primary goal of the EQMS project is to improve the experience of both truck traffic and commuters along the Lekki-Epe corridor.

He said, “The state government is actively collaborating with Call-up Technology Services, a leading transportation management solutions provider, to implement this innovative system by utilizing advanced technology, to optimise traffic flow, operational efficiency, and road safety.

“EQMS is specifically designed to tackle congestion and streamline the movement of goods and services within the Lekki-Epe corridor through intelligent algorithms and cutting-edge technology.

“It aims to efficiently allocate resources and minimize waiting times for trucks.

“The data and insights gained during the Pilot Phase will be crucial in shaping the full-scale implementation of the E-call up system.

“The execution of this advanced solution underscores the state government’s commitment to revolutionizing transportation in Lagos State.

“This transformation will facilitate economic growth and establish a more sustainable and efficient transportation system.

“EQMS is poised to revolutionise truck traffic management by providing real-time insights and actionable data for optimizing truck movement within the Lekki-Epe axis.”

Toriola, explained that the measure is to ensure the successful integration of truck drivers onto the EQMS, adding that the state government has collaborated with key stakeholders from the transportation and maritime industries.

Notable stakeholders include industry leaders such as: The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, Petroleum Tanker Drivers, PTD, and the National Association of Road Transport Owners, NARTO.

“This collaborative approach strengthens industry partnerships, enhances safety measures, and ensures the seamless integration of all participants in the transportation ecosystem.

“The state government is committed to closely cooperating with relevant stakeholders and industry players to ensure the widespread adoption and success of the EQMS project,” Toriola assured.