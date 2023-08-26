Free agent Sanchez returns to Inter Milan

Alexis Sanchez has returned to Inter Milan as a free agent after leaving Marseille, the Serie A club announced on Saturday.

In a statement, Inter said Sanchez “has signed a contract with the club until 30 June 2024” worth a reported 2.8 million euros ($3.02 million).

Attacker Sanchez, considered Chile’s greatest ever footballer and a two-time Copa America winner, scored 18 times for Marseille last season after moving to France from Inter.

The 34-year-old was part of the Inter team to win Serie A in 2021 and last summer agreed with Inter to terminate his contract, being paid a golden parachute of four million euros.

He comes back to a club with different striking line up, with Edin Dzeko and Romelu Lukaku both gone and Joaquin Correa moving to Marseille on loan.

Sanchez will now be battling with Marcus Thuram and Marko Arnautovic for a spot alongside World Cup-winning captain Lautaro Martinez.

Inter travel to Sardinia to take on Cagliari in their second league fixture of the new season late on Monday.