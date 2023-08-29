Brazilian midfielder Fred appeared to have confirmed that Manchester United have signed Fernabache goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

The 30-year-old joined the Turkish giants in the summer from Manchester United and has made two appearances for the club.

Fred told reporters he wished the goalkeeper good luck ahead of a potential move to England.

“I wished Altay good luck when he left; he is going to join a great team. Altay will be happy at Manchester United.

“I gave him some suggestions about places where he could live, and I told him it rains a lot!”

The Red Devils have been in search of a new goalkeeper after the departure of David de Gea, with Dean Henderson also set to leave the club.

Manchester United earlier signed Cameroonian international Andre Onana from Inter Milan, but Erik ten Hag is keen to bring in another goalkeeper to the club.

The club has reportedly agreed a £4.25 million transfer with Fernabache for the 25-year-old Turkish international.