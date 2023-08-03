Former Bayelsa Chief Judge, Abiri passes on

Justice Kate Abiri

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The immediate past Chief Judge of Bayelsa State, Justice Kate Abiri, has died, aged 65.

Mr. Amaebi Orukari, Chief Registrar at State Judiciary Headquarters, High Court announced the transition in a statement issued on Thursday.

The statement read, “With a deep sense of loss, the Honourable Chief Judge of Bayelsa State, Hon. Justice Matilda Abrakasa Ayemieye, on behalf of the management and Staff of the Bayelsa State Judiciary announces the demise of Hon. Justice Kate Abiri, CON, whose sad event occurred on the 3rd of August, 2023.

“The Hon. Justice Kate Abiri passed on after a brief illness at the Glory Land Hospital, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State. Until her death, she was the immediate past Chief Judge of Bayelsa State.

“The Bayelsa State Judiciary will miss her pioneering effort in information technology, infrastructural development, contribution to the legal community and the Bayelsa State in general.”

According to the statement, the burial arrangements will be announced in due course after consultation with the family.

The late Aleibiri born jurist, had the rare privilege of swearing in four governors, Timipre Sylva, Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa), Nyesome Wike (Rivers) Douye Diri (Bayelsa), two Acting governors, Rt Hon Werinipre Seibarugu (Bayelsa) and late Rt Hon Nestor Binabo (Bayelsa).

She was also the first female to occupy the exalted position as the substantive Chief Judge in the history of the state having being sworn in on March 20th 2008.

Her tenure lasted 14 year and ten months, two months short of 15 years.