FirstBank graduates participants in senior management programme

FirstBank

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced the graduation of 20 successful participants in the fourth edition of its Senior Management Development Programme (SMDP).

Before the 2023 graduation, the SMDP had produced 52 graduates. The Bank successfully graduated 23 participants in its inaugural edition, held in 2018; 17 in 2019 and 12 in 2020.

The bank in a statement explained that “The Senior Management Development Programme (SMDP) is FirstBank’s intensive modular programme for a select group of senior managers to principal managers who are proven leaders in their respective functions and identified as central to the Bank’s succession plan.

“The SMDP is an intensive skill development programme structured to enhance core leadership and business competencies of elite senior management staff within the Bank. It consists of three instructor-led modular periods adopting a blend of classroom lectures, experiential activities, flipped learning strategies and peer-to-peer discussions to develop the desired talent pool.”

The statement quoted the Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, CEO of FirstBank Group, as saying, “This programme is one of FirstBank’s key initiatives designed to create a dependable pool of highly skilled, favourably competitive, and globally minded Senior Managers. It is also aimed at accelerating their journey through the very demanding process of becoming outstanding leaders and management executives.”