First lady, describes D’Tigress’ victory, a well deserved

Nigerias D’Tigress

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON has congratulated the Female National Basketball Team, the D’Tigress of Nigeria for their well-deserved victory at the 2023 FIBA Women’s Afro Basket Tournament just concluded in Rwanda.

In the same spirit, the first lady used the opportunity to wish the Super Falcons victory in the match.

Speaking on the D’Tigress, she said, the success of the team is a clear evidence of dedication, commitment and team spirit.

Her words: “The victory of the D’Tigress is evidence of success in the horizon for Nigeria in every aspect especially as the Super Falcons will be taking on England on Monday in the group of 16 stage of the ongoing FIFA Women World Cup”.

This is the 4th consecutive victory of the D’Tigress National Basketball team at the FIBA Afro Basket Tournament.