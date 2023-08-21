Firm debuts healthcare solutions for employees

By Chioma Obinna

Clafiya has launched Clafiya for Business in Nigeria, aiming to provide employers with comprehensive healthcare services and empower employees.

The initiative aims to build healthier teams, grow businesses, and experience wellness benefits. Founder Jennie Nwokoye said Clafiya means community wellness and was inspired by personal experiences seeking primary healthcare in Nigeria.

The company aims to prevent, respond, and cover healthcare issues from a system perspective.

Speaking on the one-time registration fee, tagged: ‘Taking control of your finances,’ Nwokoye said “No cumbersome monthly premiums and unpredictable healthcare costs. Clafiya for Business allows employers to pay a simple one-time registration fee, granting them complete control over their healthcare finances.

“Say goodbye to recurring expenses and hello to a streamlined financial approach that empowers businesses of all sizes.”

She acknowledged the challenges of hospital visits, including long wait times, inconvenience, and stress, and expressed her understanding of these issues.

“It eliminates these obstacles by bringing essential care directly to employees’ doorsteps through a seamless and user-friendly interface. Employees can schedule appointments and have qualified healthcare professionals arrive at their homes or offices, ensuring a hassle-free experience that maximizes productivity and well-being.”

Nnenna West, Operations Manager at Clafiya, emphasizes the company’s commitment to holistic care, offering a comprehensive range of healthcare services to cater to diverse employee needs.

“From therapy services that promote mental health and emotional balance to personalised nutrition and fitness plans that foster physical vitality, our platform covers the full range of wellness.

Se said West addresses hospital visits’ frustrations by delivering essential care directly to employees’ doorsteps, addressing long waits, inconvenience, and stress associated with hospital visits.

“Through a seamless and user-friendly interface, employees can schedule appointments and have qualified healthcare professionals arrive at their homes or offices, ensuring a hassle-free experience that maximizes productivity and well-being.”

Clafiya for Business is a healthcare solution designed to provide sexual and reproductive health solutions, including IVF. The company prioritizes holistic health, empowering employees to access a range of services tailored to their specific needs.

The core purpose is personalisation, allowing employees to choose from a wide range of services and create a personalized plan. This allows them to achieve optimal health outcomes and take control of their well-being. Clafiya encourages Nigerians to embrace the solution to build a healthier team and grow their businesses, experiencing wellness benefits that will transform their approach to healthcare.