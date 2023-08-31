FG to make road projects a priority — Works minister

By Kingsley Adegboye

MINISTER of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, yesterday, assured Nigerians that the Federal Government will make reconstruction, rehabilitation and maintenance of all federal roads across the country a priority.

Umahi made the disclosure while on inspecting ongoing road projects in Lagos, just as he said the Federal Government has awarded the contract for the resurfacing of the Third Mainland Bridge.

The Minister, who noted that the cost of the resurfacing project is put at N6 billion with N400 million expected to be paid to the contractor handling the resurfacing to commence work, added that during the resurfacing works, one lane of the dual carriageway will be barricaded and appealed vto motorists bear with the government over the inconveniences the closure will cause.

The Minister inspected the three bridges that linked the Mainland and Island in Lagos, disclosing that the government is more concerned about happenings underneath the bridges as refurbishment of under Third Mainland, Eko and Carter Bridges will soon commence to guarantee their structural stability.

He said it is more reasonable and sensible to maintain the existing bridges as there is no money to construct new ones.

According to him, the Ministry has been liasing with the contractor handling the project and will mobilised as soon as the Ministry receives the necessary details of the ongoing investigations on the three bridges.

Umahi also inspected the 30.5km Ikorodu-Sagamu road, which is currently about 85 percent completed. However, he said that Ikorodu axis of the road will be redesigned.