FG and Labour must work together

DESPITE President Bola Tinubu’s broadcast on Monday, July 31, 2023 outlining his wide-ranging relief package to cushion the effects of the petrol subsidy removal, Organised Labour – the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC; the Trade Union Congress, TUC, and their affiliate unions – proceeded with their mass actions yesterday, Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

The President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, said the protests were aimed at getting the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPC Ltd, to “reverse” the increase it imposed on petrol products while negotiations towards cushioning the effects of the subsidy removal were yet to make much progress.

The NLC is also sceptical about the joint negotiation committee that President Bola Tinubu set up which is perceived as demonstrating lack of seriousness to engage in meaningful negotiation with the Labour team.

Tinubu’s delay in properly setting up his government makes it difficult for a government team with a proper mandate to act on behalf of the Federal Government.

Nigerians also expect government officials to join in bearing the pains of the subsidy removal, naira devaluation and hike in Value-Added Tax, VAT, from five per cent to 7.5 per cent, which have driven the cost of living and inflation sky-high.

The common belief is that members of the executive and legislature still live in luxury despite the economic hardship.

There is a persuasive argument that removing fuel subsidy which led to the hike in fuel price by more than 300 per cent within a couple of weeks, while promising to apply palliatives later is akin to operating on a patient and applying anaesthesia later.

The pain and suffering are real. The street protests that shook Benin City recently and the looting of warehouses and businesses in Yola, Adamawa State over the weekend, are timely warnings. These call for urgent actions.

Being a prominent voice that speaks and acts for the people at a time like this, Organised Labour believes it has the mandate to engage in peaceful mass actions. And this right it has exercised with yesterday’s peaceful street protest. Arising from this, it is important to remind the Police that it has a duty to provide security while the protests last.

The unfolding development is also a clarion call for the Federal and state governments to expedite action on the promised palliatives.

Both sides should continue the negotiation and implement whatever is agreed. We are delighted that President Tinubu is willing to listen and react positively to the feelings of the people. Labour should be equally flexible.

We implore the Federal Government to explore a peaceful solution to the standoff which will be acceptable to both parties.

There is no substitute for amicable resolution of the dispute. The economy cannot afford a messy Labour impasse.