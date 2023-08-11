FCT gets new NSCDC Commandant, Odumosu

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has announced the redeployment of the service spokesperson, Commandant Olusola Odumosu as the new helmsman for the FCT Command.

The development came as the CG also approved the appointment of Chief Superintendent of Corps CSC, Babawale Zaid Afolabi as the new Director of Public Relations DPR for the Corps.

In a statement signed by Afolabi, the civil defence boss said Odumosu’s posting to FCT is “in a bid to rejig, revamp, restructure and reposition the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, FCT Command for more effective service delivery”.

Announcing his deployment at the Corps National Headquarters in Abuja, the CG directed that both the handing and taking over between the outgoing and incoming Commandants should be concluded latest by Tuesday, 15th August, 2023.

“Commandant Odumosu takes over from Commandant Peter Maigari, who has been nominated and thus proceeding on a strategic course at the National Security Institute for the next one year”, the statement explained.

Dr Audi commended Odumosu for his absolute commitment and display of professionalism in his duty. He extolled the virtues of hard-work, tenacity, dedication and loyalty exhibited by him while working at the National headquarters.

The CG noted that Odumosu’s tenure as Director of Public Relations of the Corps witnessed a lot of innovations that strengthens the Corps’ image with a corresponding increase in the level of social acceptability nationwide.

He therefore charged the new spokesman to work hard like his predecessor and consolidate on the legacies set by him in order to raise the bar of performance and transformation of the Public Relations Unit at the NSCDC National Headquarters and all formations nationwide.

Odumosu also held the first ever strategic communication workshop (STRACOMM 2022) for all Zonal Commanders, State Commandants and Public Relations Officers in all the Corps’ formations which paved the way for more strategic, innovative service delivery and partnerships with both local and international media.

Responding, the new FCT Commandant, thanked the CG for counting him worthy of providing leadership for the FCT Command at this time.

He assured that he would remain steadfast, hardworking, resolute and committed to the ideals and vision of the CG in transforming, repositioning and driving the Corps to an enviable height.

Odumosu reiterated that with the support of the Corp’s leadership, he is ready to move the FCT Command forward by breaking new grounds through unwavering commitment to the accomplishment of NSCDC’s mandate in the Federal Capital Territory.

The new FCT Commandant, Olusola Odumosu is a Fellow of the National Institute of Public Relations NIPR, as well as the International Institute of Public Relations, London, UK, among others.