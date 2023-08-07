Ex-gov Matawalle, successor, Lawal at war over insecurity

Matawalle

Immediate past governor of Zamfara, Bello Matawalle and his successor, Daudu Lawal, weekend traded words over security situation in the state.

While former Governor Matawalle accused Lawal, of waging “a political vendetta” against him instead of focusing on the security challenges of the state, governor Lawal, berated his predecessor for not being able to address the insecurity challenges in the state during the four years of his administration. .

Matawalle’s spokesperson, Yusuf Idris, said the former governor spoke when he received members of Zamfara chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, at his Abuja residence.

He said Lawal’s actions since he assumed office begs the question of whether he has the interest of the masses at heart.

Matawalle asked Lawal to involve major stakeholders in finding lasting solutions to the security issues bedeviling the state, saying “Since he took over the administration of Zamfara from me, all that Dauda Lawal has been doing is political vendetta directed against me while the blood of citizens is being wasted by bandits on a daily basis.

“When I became governor in 2019, I was always in touch with my predecessor, Senator Abdulaziz Yari and other critical stakeholders to address the insecurity situation in our dear state. As it stands now, Dauda is still yet to even appoint a security adviser, making one to wonder if as the chief executive of the state he has the people who voted him into office at heart.”

He said the state government has many ways to confront the security crisis, warning that it may continue to escalate if serious action is not taken.

Reacting, Governor Lawal’s spokesperson, Mustapha Jafaru, described the ex-govenor’s concern as a “fallacy”.

Jafaru said Matawalle has nothing to contribute to Zamfara security challenges “because for the four years he spent as governor, he had not been able to stop the killings by bandits in the state.”

“As long as governor Dauda is concerned, he will not contact Matawalle on security and as you know, in less than 100 days in office, the governor has been able to meet and discuss way forward on these challenges with relevant security experts.

“So, the issue is not about appointment of an adviser on security or such irrelevant things but about positive actions to be taken which the governor is doing and recording success.”