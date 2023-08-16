EPL: No decision yet on Greenwood’s future – Man United

Manchester United have insisted that the club has yet to make a decision on the future of embattled forward Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood was suspended indefinitely by the club in January 2022 following allegations of rape and assault by his girlfriend.

The 21-year-old England forward was included in Manchester United’s squad ahead of the 2023–24 season after charges against him were dropped in February by the prosecutors, citing the “withdrawal of key witnesses and new material coming to light.”

The club released a statement after reports emerged that Greenwood is set to make a return to the team.

“Following the dropping of all charges against Mason Greenwood in February 2023, Manchester United has conducted a thorough investigation into the allegations made against him.

“This has drawn on extensive evidence and context not in the public domain, and we have heard from numerous people with direct involvement or knowledge of the case.

“Throughout this process, the welfare and perspective of the alleged victim has been central to the club’s inquiries, and we respect her right to lifelong anonymity.

“We also have responsibilities to Mason as an employee, as a young person who has been with the club since the age of seven, and as a new father with a partner.

“The fact-finding phase of our investigation is now complete, and we are in the final stages of making a decision on Mason’s future.

“Contrary to media speculation, that decision has not yet been made and is currently the subject of intensive internal deliberation. Responsibility ultimately rests with the Chief Executive Officer.

“Once made, the decision will be communicated and explained to the club’s internal and external stakeholders.

“This has been a difficult case for everyone associated with Manchester United, and we understand the strong opinions it has provoked based on the partial evidence in the public domain. We ask for patience as we work through the final stages of this carefully considered process”