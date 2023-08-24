Electricity: REA deploys World Bank funded solar mini-grids

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Rural Electrification Agency, REA, yesterday disclosed that it has successfully deployed 103 solar mini-grids across the country through the World Bank funded Nigeria Electrification Project, NEP.

The World Bank is funding the NEP with $350 million. The deployment of the mini-grids across Nigeria under the Performance Based Grant subcomponent of the NEP signalled a crucial advancement in enhancing electricity access for households, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), as well as public facilities in rural and underserved regions of Nigeria.

Speaking during the 10th Mini-Grid Roundtable discussion, REA Managing Director/Chief Executive, Engr. Ahmad Salihijo, expressed the agency’s determination to expand energy access across Nigeria.

He explained that the performance based grant is a financing mechanism that provides grants to qualified developers to construct and operate mini-grids in rural communities.

He stated: “Since inception, we have made significant progress in achieving this goal. The Agency is implementing various electrification programmes – like the Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP) – targeted at creating lasting impacts by fostering economic growth, improving education, and enhancing the overall quality of life of Nigerians.

“One of the key strategies that we are using to achieve this goal is the performance based grant sub-component. So far, the PBG has been very successful in attracting private sector investments in mini-grids. Through the NEP, over 80 mini-grids have been completed and commissioned, connecting about 32,000 households, MSMEs, and public facilities, and providing clean and reliable electricity.”

‘‘The Solar Hybrid Mini-grid component has witnessed remarkable success, with a total of 46,661 verified connections made to households, MSMEs, and public facilities.

”Each connection is a step towards bridging the energy gap and fostering economic development. An additional 281,578 connections are in progress, poised to further expand the project’s impact and reach”.

Also speaking at the roundtable, the Head of the REA Project Management Unit of the NEP, Abba Aliyu, expressed his satisfaction at the accomplishment, stating, “We are thrilled to announce that we have successfully completed and commissioned 103 mini-grids as part of the NEP initiative. This achievement underscores our commitment to providing reliable and sustainable energy solutions to communities that have long been underserved”.

Aliyu emphasized the transformative nature of the projects, explaining that “Our goal has always been to empower communities with the power of electricity. These 103 mini-grids represent brighter futures, improved livelihoods, and opportunities for growth”.