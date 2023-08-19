Ekpa’s comment: IPOB’s lawyer accepts apology over defamatory report

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The lead counsel to the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, on Saturday, accepted the apology over the defamatory report against him (Ejiofor) by Simon Ekpa through a media outlet called Anaedoonline.

The report was tagged “South East Insecurity: Simon Ekpa Writes Embassies in Nigeria Asks them To Deny Ifeanyi Ejiofor Visa,” and was published on August 15, 2023.

Speaking to newsmen in Owerri, Ejiofor, said he had accepted the apology because Anaedoonline.com has “acknowledged their lapses and their decisive corrective measures.”

He further said: “I write to address a recent incident involving a defamatory news article published by Anaedoonline. ng. The article, titled “South East Insecurity: Simon Ekpa Writes Embassies in Nigeria Asks them To Deny Ifeanyi Ejiofor Visa,” was published on August 15, 2023. I was constrained to write to Anaedoonline.com demanding for a retraction of the offensive defamatory publication, and apology in respect thereto.

“After a comprehensive review, it has been conclusively determined that the assertions presented in the aforementioned article were entirely unsubstantiated and devoid of any factual basis. As a responsible and conscientious media entity, Anaedoonline. ng has duly retracted the article and offered a formal apology for the repercussions arising from this misinformation.

“I am deeply appreciative of Anaedoonline’s acknowledgment of their lapse and their decisive corrective measures. Although the aspersions cast on my integrity and reputation are regrettable, their renewed commitment to principled reporting and their commitment to preventing the recurrence of such missteps is heartening,” he said.