Egypt urges dialogue to settle Niger crisis

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry has stressed the importance of adopting dialogue to reach a peaceful resolution of the crisis in Niger.

“Egypt boosts all efforts exerted to defuse tensions in a way that promotes the democratic order and the sovereignty and stability of Niger and prevents escalations that could shake regional security,” the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, the African Union (AU) Commission suspended Niger from the pan-African bloc until normal constitutional order is restored in the country following the latest military coup.

The coup took place on July 26, resulting in the ousting of democratically-elected President Mohamed Bazoum by a faction of military officers.