Edo guber: Group throws weight behind Edo Central

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN— AHEAD of the 2024 governorship election in Edo State, a group, Yejpi Yes for Equality, Justice and Peace Initiative, has thrown its weight behind Edo Central senatorial district to produce the next governor.

Edo Central last produced the governor of the state in the Second Republic in the person of late Prof. Ambrose Alli and since then it has been a relay race between Edo South and Edo North senatorial districts.

Speaking with Vanguard, yesterday, Director, Media Affairs of the group, Mr. Iyore Ehidiamen, said Edo Central, as one of the tripod, in the political equation in Edo State, should be allowed to produce the next governor.

He said: “We know that the race is for those who mean well for the people of Edo State and we are saying that the best should emerge for the position. For the past 24 years, no Esan man or any indigene from Edo Central has ruled the state. The last Esan man to rule the state was Late Prof. Alli in the Second Republic between 1979 and 1983.

“Did any Edo Central indigene commit any offence? The answer is no. So, for the sake of fairness, equity and justice, our organisation is saying that an Esan man should be the next governor of Edo State. Somebody should emerge from Edo Central to contest for that position.

“For the sake of peace, justice and equity, all those aspiring for the governorship race today should join hands to ensure that somebody from Esan land emerges as the governor.”

We are saying that constitutionally, every Edo man is qualified to contest but we are also saying that an Esan man should aspire to be the governor.”

“There should be a gentle man agreement that Edo Central should produce the next governor. They should streamline the number of candidates for the post and bring out the best to contest.

“People from Edo Central are peaceful and loving and allowing them to rule will be an advantage to the state,” he added.