Edo/Delta Customs Command records 8.02% revenue increase

Olomu, Edo/Delta Customs boss

…Reports Efficient Crude Export Monitoring

By Eguono Odjegba

The Edo/Delta Customs Area Command despite the myriads of challenges confronting it collected a total of revenue of Thirty Billion, Six Hundred and Thirty-Eighty Million, Seventy-Three Thousand, Seven Hundred and Ninety-Five Naira Seventy-Five Kobo, N30,638,073,795.75, between January and June 2023.

The collection is over and above the figure for the corresponding period of 2022 which stood at a total of Twenty-Eight Billion, Two Hundred and Seventy-Five Million, Six Hundred and Ninety-One Thousand, Four Hundred and Sixteen Naira Seventy-Five Kobo, N28,275,691,416.75.

The amount represents an increase of Two Billion, Three Hundred and Sixty-Two Million, Three Hundred and Eighty-Two Thousand, Three Hundred and Seventy-Nine Naira, 2,362,382,379.00, and translates into 8.02% rise made from 656 SGDs as against 480 SGDs treated within the period under review in the corresponding year of 2022.

This is even as the command also doubled up in the collection of excise duty amounting to Four Billion, Five Hundred and Seven Million, Seven Hundred Thousand, Twenty Eight Naira only, N4,507,700,028.00, within the period under review.

The Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Babatunde O. Olomu fsi, PhD who disclosed above earlier today during a press briefing said excise duty also forms a steady and reliable part of our the command’s monthly/annual revenue collections; stating that Guinness Nigeria PLC, Coca-Cola and 7up Bottling Company together accounted for the total excise collection, so far.

Olomu also led the command to raise a total of 24 demand notices (DN) leading to the recovery of One Hundred and Thirty-Eight Million, Five Hundred and Eighty-Seven Thousand, Four Hundred and Sixty-Eight Naira, N138,587,468.00.

Olomu attributed the impressive performances across indicators to due diligence by officers and men in carrying out their assigned tasks, even as he showered encomiums on the state government for providing the required enabling atmosphere for increased trade to thrive.

He said “I am delighted to inform you that so far the command is at its best revenue wise. As we all know revenue generation, suppression of smuggling, trade facilitation and implementation of Government policies are the statutory functions and obligations of the Service.

“The Command has never relented in its strive to make sure it hits and surpasses its target against all odds posed by low draft and near collapse of the Warri channel, low trade influx, swings in transaction rate and the unstable economic environment.

“For the period covering January to August 2023, in spite of the obvious challenges recorded in the trade supply chain occasioned by lull in port activities, Edo/Delta Area command was able to generate a total revenue of Thirty Billion, Six Hundred and Thirty-Eighty Million, Seventy-Three Thousand, Seven Hundred and Ninety-Five Naira Seventy-Five Kobo, N30,638,073,795.75, and remitted same to the Federation and Non- Federation accounts of the Federal Government.”

On the increased performance indicators, he said, “This was made possible through leakage prevention, zero compromise for duty evasion and due diligence in this period of low volume of trade influx into the port as well as the cooperation of our stakeholders.

“Our doggedness and determination to make a change against all odds as earlier enumerated and the enormous support of our stakeholders, in spite of not having regular vessels berthing in Warri port for some time due to the very shallow depth of the port as well as perceived security concerns around the metropolis.”

Confident and sounding very optimistic, Olomu said “I look forward to a continuous rise in revenue generation in the remaining quarter of the year based on the level of stakeholders engagement which we intend to leverage upon.”

Olomu stated that the command under his watch has since remained a participant in the crude fiscalization and defiscalization system within the ports territorial ambit, noting that the improved joint monitoring of crude exports is adding value to the efficient export administration.

He said, “The total Volume of Crude Oil lifted from the Area within the period under review January to August, 2023 stood at 156,836,264 BARRELS and that of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) was 268,319.522 Metric Tonnes.

“This is an emerging area of strength and I wish to appreciate the support of the State Government towards resuscitating this very vital sector.

Compared to the corresponding period last year, the command had an increase of 53,911,990 BARRELS for crude in 2023 while 61,548.86 METRIC TONNES increase was gotten for LPG in 2023.

He thanked sister agencies for shared synergy and cooperation even as he outlined a number of infrastructures that has been developed to provide to raise the status and welfare of its officers and men.

“The Command has achieved a robust harmony with all Government agencies in the Warri Port, especially our host the NPA as well as other sister agencies including the Nigeria Navy, DSS, NDLEA and NAFDAC, whose tremendous contribution has been instrumental to the achievement recorded in the first quarter of this year.

“Finally I wish to once again thank the Ag. Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, dsm, fnipr, psc (+) and his management team for their continuous support and encouragement. I also wish to use this medium to thank our valuable stakeholders in the clearance value chain and all Government Agencies operating in the Port.”