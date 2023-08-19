ECOWAS delegation arrives Niger for final dialogue with junta leaders

A delegation from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has arrived in Niger in a last-ditch effort to peacefully resolve the standoff with the coup leaders in the country.

The delegation from the regional bloc arrived in the country on Saturday.

The coup leaders ousted the constitutionally recognised leader, President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26 and has detained him and other family members since then.

Euronews reports that the representatives from the West African regional bloc arrived at the capital, Niamey, and joined efforts by United Nations Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel, Leonardo Santos Simao, who arrived on Friday, in trying to facilitate a resolution to the ongoing crisis.

On Friday, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Simao would meet with the junta and other parties to try and facilitate a swift and peaceful resolution to Niger’s crisis.

“What we want to see is a return to the constitutional order. We want to see the liberation of the president and his family and restoration of his legitimate authority,” he said.

On Friday, the ECOWAS commissioner for peace and security, Abdel-Fatau Musah, said 11 of its 15 member states agreed to commit troops to a military deployment, saying they were “ready to go” whenever the order was given.