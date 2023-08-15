Ebonyi gets first private radio station

Ebonyi inaugurated its first private radio station, Legacy 95.1 FM in Abakaliki on Tuesday.

The station is owned by Sen. Obinna Ogba, former senator who represented Ebonyi Central district.

Speaking at the inauguration, Gov. Francis Nwifuru said Ebonyi government would always provide the enabling environment for private businesses to thrive.

He called on wealthy individuals and investors to take advantage of government’s friendly economic policies to invest in Ebonyi.

Nwifuru also assured that government would protect and secure the business environment in the state.

He thanked Ogba for his foresight and vision and promised that government would provide electricity and road to link the station with the rest of Abakaliki.

“There had been many senators, who made more money than Ogba, but they have nothing to show for it in Ebonyi and none of them deemed it necessary to invest in this state.

“It gives me joy that Ogba believes in Ebonyi and has brought a lot of investments particularly to Izzi.

“I invite Ebonyi people and other interested persons who have made money and are egalitarian to come and develop our state,’’ the governor said.

Nwifuru urged the station to comply with the code of conduct of the National Broadcasting Commission to broadcast programmes and develop contents that would engender peace, progress and unity.

He advised the station to avoid broadcasting fake and false news, but to educate, inform and entertain the people.

Earlier, Ogba said he established the radio station because of his passion to create jobs and to provide Ebonyi with a media platform to express their views and opinions on issues.

“I felt there is a need to establish this private broadcasting station because Ebonyi people used to travel to Enugu to get their views aired and usually, it was on private radio stations,’’ he noted. (NAN)