Don’t hawk, mutilate Naira, CBN urges Nigerians

…reinstate commitment to ensuring price stability

…urges Nigerians to report financial glitches by Commercial Banks

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN has called on Nigerians to desist from spraying, hawking or mutilating the naira notes in order to sustain the Apex Bank’s efforts towards ensuring availability of the currency.

The Director, Corporate communications Department, CBN, Dr. Isa Abdulmumin, on Tuesday stated this during his opening remark at the 2023 CBN Fair held in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

Speaking at the Fair themed: “Promoting Alternative Payment Channels as Tenets for Financial Inclusion”, the Director, ably represented by Esu Imo, noted the objectives of the fair was to sensitize members of the public on how the Bank’s several initiatives can grow their businesses and contribute positively to the Nigerian economy.

He added that the fair was also to sentitise the public on various modern payment, infrastructures for ease of business transactions through mobile wallet electronic payment known as E-Naira.

While soliciting the support and co-operation of stakeholders to partake in the mission to return Nigeria to the path of greatness, he urged Nigerians to keep the Naira clean and see E-Naira as a protected modern way of electronic payment.

In his words, “I have a word on our Currency, the Naira. The CBN will sustain its efforts towards ensuring availability of currency. We, however, urge you to see Naira as our critical symbol of national identity. Respect and keep it clean. Do not spray, hawk, mutilate or counterfeit the Naira.

“Let me assure you that the CBN, will continue to ensure that it delivers on its core mandate of ensuring monetary and price stability. However, it is instructive to state that the Bank shall also continually roll out proactive and innovative policies which would ensure that all economic sub-sectors receive the desired support.

“The objectives of this engagement are among others, to sensitize members of the public on how the Bank’s several initiatives can grow their businesses and contribute positively to the Nigerian economy, the efforts of the Bank in driving financial inclusion in the country and ensuring that consumers of financial products are protected in Nigeria.

“While soliciting the support and co-operation of everyone to partake in our mission to return Nigeria to the path of greatness. I wish to crave your indulgence to be attentive as we sensitize you on the various modern payment, infrastructures for ease of business transactions; your rights and responsibilities as it relates to your relationship with your banks; amongst others.”

On his part, the Branch Controller, CBN, Ekiti State, Alhaji Abdulwasiu Abiola, noted that E-Naira is like a crypto currency where any transaction made on the latter can also be channeled from the former.

“We want to expose members of the public to one of our (CBN) product and services, our main product, that is, the eNaira. The eNaira is just like the Crypto Currency but note that, it is not Crypto Currency. Whatever you can do with Crypto Currency can also be done with eNaira.”

The Ekiti State Permanent Secretary, Agriculture and Food Security, Engr Olugbenga Odesanmi, said the state government has digitalised data of farmers in the state in ensuring food security through subsidy of strategic products.

“Ekiti State is a good place. Our governor is doing alot in every sector that is why we have a peaceful state. He wants everybody to be prosperous in the state that is why he has partnered with the CBN in the State.

“In the Agricultural sector the state government is doing alot in ensuring food security by subsidizing strategic product for farmers like fertilizer, seed, etc

We also digitalised our farmers data. We call for more partnership.”

In her lecture, a resource person from the CBN, Chinyere Nwosu, who spoke on ‘Consumer Protection’, urged Nigerians to report any financial glitches from their various commercial Banks to CBN, so that disciplinary actions can be taken against such Bank.

Present at the Fair were Assistant Director from CBN Fair Secretariat, Uche Tobias, Clinton Chukwu from the Payment system and management department, Richie Ugwu from Financial Market Department, Sanni Yahaya from E-Naira Department, Assistant Director, Admin and Inventory Unit in Ekiti State, Ayodele Adebomoye, among others.