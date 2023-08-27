Donald Duke loses mum

Donald Duke

Mrs. Genevieve Duke is dead.She slipped into a coma on August 1 and passed onto the great beyond on Friday, August 25, according to her son, Mr Donald Duke. “Incidentally and interestingly, she slipped into a coma on the 35th anniversary of the passing of her husband and our father. She was 94 years old. They both have 5 children, 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren to date” , Duke, a former governor of Cross River State, said in a note yesterday.

“Her earthly cloak will be laid to rest on Wednesday the 30th of August, 2023 on Grailland at Iju Hills in accordance with Grail Funeral Rites.

“I wish to invite you to this solemn occasion which shall commence at 3pm. I however kindly advise you to inform me prior, perhaps by Monday the 28th, (invitation slips are required) and plan to arrive at the venue at least 1 hour before, to be properly admitted, as the doors will be shut 10 minutes to the commencement of the funeral. There shall be a reception immediately after internment at the Assembly Hall.

“The dress code is a somber formal attire, dark suit or native (without a cap). For ladies the same, dresses should be below the knee with covered shoulders and without headgear.

“Should you be unable to attend, my siblings and I kindly ask for your kind thoughts and prayers towards this incredible woman whom we were blessed to have and call MOTHER”.