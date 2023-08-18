Don Jazzy unveils new artiste, Lifesize Teddy

Renowned music executive, Michael Collins Ajereh popularly known as Don Jazzy, has unveiled Lifesize Teddy as the latest addition to his Mavin Record label.



The music mogul shared a video of the singer via his Twitter handle with the caption, “Unveiling a new artiste is a reminder of how an artist have let themselves go through the laid down process of the Mavin academy, the testament of our faith in them and the coming together of our hardwork”



“With the power vested in me by the Supreme Mavin Dynasty, It’s my pleasure to introduce you to Mavin’s latest signee – Rapper, poet, singer and songwriter Lifesize Teddy.”



Born Treasure Apiafi Banigo, the Bonny Island (Rivers State) indigene, on her debut EP, serves an impressionable and experimental blend of five songs, showcasing her range and artistic prowess.

The multidimensional and talented rising act is as inspired by the unconventional, as she is by the mundane.

In the song ‘Air’, Teddy serves a breezy number that reveals her bias for rap, though she explores a number of genres on the project. ‘Hypnotic’ tells a quick fire tale of desire – captivating, energetic fusing pop and hip-hop, while ‘Butterflies’ explores the theme of young love – passion inherent in unbridled romance.



In the self affirming autobiography that is ‘Prophecy’ Lifesize Teddy declares herself ‘a living prophecy’, a statement of intent as she begins her journey to stardom.