Detained social media influencer slams N200m suit on Gov Alia, Benue CP, others

Terhemba Gyenger

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A detained social media influencer, Mr Terhemba Gyenger, has filed a N200 million fundamental rights suit against the Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state, the State Government, the state Commissioner of Police and Attorney General of the State over his alleged illegal arrest and detention.

Recall that Mr. Gyenger was arrested on Friday, August 25, 2023 at his residence in the Gyado Villa area of Makurdi town over his Facebook post of August 18, 2023 where he wrote that the Governor of Benue State had allegedly diverted N2 billion sent to the state by the Federal Government out of the N5 billion petrol subsidy removal palliative meant for the people of the state.

In the suit filed by his counsel, Mr. Clement Mue, Gyenger is seeking a declaration that his “arrest, harassment, humiliation and continuous detention till date by men of the Nigerian police over a pure civil matter is unwarranted, unconstitutional, illegal, ultra vires and constitutes a gross violation of his right to personal liberty, freedom of speech, right to dignity of human person and right to privacy provided, protected and guaranteed under sections 34, 35, and 36, 39, 41 and 46 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 and Articles 5, 6 and 12 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights.”

He is further seeking “an order compelling the Governor of Benue State, the Benue State Government, Commissioner of Police, Benue State Command, and the Attorney General of Benue State to pay him the sum of N200 million as compensation and damages for the illegal arrest and continuous detention.”

He is also seeking an order directing the Nigerian Police to release him forthwith on liberal terms and an order compelling the respondents to tender an unreserved apology before members of the public in two national dailies for painting him in bad light before members of the public.

Besides, the activist is seeking an order of perpetual injunction restraining the respondents, their agents, officers, servants and cronies from further threatening to arrest, detain, intimidate and harass him.

The arrest and detention of Mr. Gyenger has continued to generate mixed reactions from the public in the last one week, especially on social media.