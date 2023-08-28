Deputy Senate President offers scholarship to 628 students in BUK 

Barau

By Henry Umoru

DEPUTY President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, APC, Kano North has offered scholarships to 628 students of the Bayero University Kano (BUK).

The students who were selected from his Kano North Senatorial District were given N50,000 each.

A statement yesterday by the Special Adviser to the Deputy President of the Senate on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, said that the gesture would be extended to all students from Kano North Senatorial District in all tertiary institutions in the country.

Flagging off the scheme at the School of Continuing Education, BUK yesterday, the Chief of Staff to the Deputy President of the Senate, Professor Muhammad Ibn Abdullahi, said that the scheme was conceived by the Deputy President of the Senate to support his constituents to pursue their studies in various tertiary institutions in the country.

He said, “This scholarship scheme was conceived to empower undergraduates from Kano North Senatorial District. Each of the students will receive N50,000 courtesy of the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin.

” This gesture is not only for the students of BUK, every student from Kano North that is studying in Nigeria will benefit from this scheme. This is not the first time, he has been doing it. He has given similar support to farmers, and others in the society,”

He urged the beneficiaries to take advantage of the gesture and study hard for them to excel in their academic pursuit.

One of the beneficiaries, Adama Iliyasu Rabiu, a level 400 student who thanked the Deputy President of the Senate for the gesture, said, We are grateful for this. With this gesture, I will proceed with my registration. I thank Senator Barau Jibrin for this support. May Almighty Allah reward him,” he said.

Another beneficiary, Shamsuddeen Usman said “I have received the N50, 000. I am in the 300 level. Yearly, I struggle to pay for my school fees. We appreciate him.”