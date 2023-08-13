Delta monarch urges court to stop police from harassing him

By Emma Amaize

The Pere of Seimbiri Kingdom, Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State, HM Charles Ayemi-Botu, has approached the Delta State High Court sitting in Warri to restrain the Commissioner of Police in the state, Wale Abbas, and two others from harassing, intimidating, and threatening him.

Other respondents in the suit are the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department, CID, Asaba, DCP Umaru Abba Mohammed, and the Inspector General of Police, IGP.

In an enrolment of order, His Lordship, Justice E. I Oritsejafor, sitting as a Vacation Judge, Delta South senatorial district, ordered: “The motion ex-parte and indeed the motion on notice be heard during the vacation period.”

His words: “I make an order that the motion on notice and all subsequent processes in these proceedings be served on the third respondent (IGP) by delivery of same on any officer of the Nigeria Police in the Office of the Inspector General of Police at the Police Force Headquarters, Abuja.”

“In relation to the second and third prayers in the motion ex-parte, it is ordered that they be taken with the motion on notice filed together with the motion ex-parte. The said motion on notice is adjourned to the 23rd day of August 2023, for a hearing.” he added.

King Ayemi-Botu (applicant) had, in an application by his counsel, Chief V. E Otomiewo, sought an interim order of injunction “restraining the respondents, their servants, agents, workers, and /or privies by name and/or howsoever described from implementing and executing the contents of the police invitation letter, dated 15th June 2023…”

“And/or intimidating, and/or threatening him in the name of investigation, interview, discussion, and/or interface/and/or any reason touching on and/or concerning the applicant pending the hearing /determination of the motion on notice for enforcement of the fundamental human rights of the applicant.

“An order the grant of this motion ex-parte shall operate as a stay of further harassment /intimidation /invitation and/or further invitation of the applicant by the respondent on any matter touching on the applicant.

“An order granting the applicant leave to serve the motion on notice and all subsequent processes to be filed in the suit meant for the respondents at the Nigeria Police, state police headquarters, Asaba, Delta state.”