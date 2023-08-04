Day 4: Senate to screen Oyetola, Keyamo, Bagudu, Matawalle, 16 other ministerial nominees today

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

The Senate will today enter day four of the screening of the Ministerial Nominees submitted to it on Wednesday this week by President Bola Tinubu for subsequent confirmation.

President Tinubu had on Wednesday sent nineteen nominees to the Senate for screening.

According to the Order Paper of today, the Senators will now begin with the screening of Ministerial Nominees, just as the Order Paper has nineteen, with Keyamo as an additional nominee, making it twenty names.

The exercise was in consonance with remarks by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, APC, Ekiti Central who said that “The Senate do consider the request of Mr President, Commander–in–Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for the confirmation of the following nominees for appointments as Ministers of the Government of the Federation in accordance with Section 147 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) – (Committee of Whole) (4th Allotted day).”

The Screening commenced at 12,32 with the immediate past Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola.

The twenty nominees listed for screening today are Adegboyega Oyetola, Osun; Tunji Alausa, Lagos; Ibrahim Geidam, Yobe ; Sen. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, Niger; Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, Bayelsa; Sen. Alkali Ahmed Said, Gombe; Simon Bako Lalong, Plateau; Atiku Bagudu, Kebbi Bello Matawalle, Zamfara and Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu, Kebbi.

Others are Zephaniah Jisalo, FCT; Dr. Maryam Mahmoud, Kano; Ahmed Tijani Gwarzo, Kano; Bosun Tijani, Ogun; Dr. Isiak Salako, Ogun; Lola Ade-John, Lagos; Prof. Tahir Mamman, Adamawa; Uba Maigari Ahmadu, Taraba; Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, Kogi and Festus Keyamo, Delta.

Details Later…