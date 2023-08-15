Davido set to perform at 50th PFA awards

Nigerian musician David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, is set to perform at the 50th Professional Footballers’ Association, PFA, award.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Lowry Theatre, Manchester on Tuesday, August 29th.

The singer made this announcement on his Twitter account.

“Ballers! Are you ready? We bringing some TIMELESS vibes to you at the 50th PFA AWARDS in Manchester on the 29th of August ! Let’s have an unforgettable night!”

The PFA is the union for professional association footballers in England and Wales, with over 5,000 members across the divisional leagues.

The award ceremony voted for by players, is held annually to recognize and celebrate outstanding footballers in the league.

The award categories include PFA Players’ Player of the Year, PFA Fans’ Player of the Year, PFA Players’ Young Player of the Year, PFA Players’ Women’s Player of the Year, and PFA Players’ Women’s Young Player of the Year.

The current holders are Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Chelsea women’s forward Sam Kerr.