Davido features American rapper Latto for ‘Unavailable’ remix

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Afrobeats megastar Davido has linked up with American rapper and singer Latto for the remix of his hit song ‘Unavailable’ ft. Musa Keys.

The remix featuring one of American hottest rappers, Latto was produced by Magicsticks and Rage.

‘Unavailable’ is the lead single from Davido’s widely-acclaimed fourth studio album ‘Timeless’ which was released in March 2023.

‘Timeless’ has enjoyed massive commercial success and appeal and ‘Unavailable’ is one of the lead singles that immensely contributed to this remarkable feat.

The popularity of the song has been aided by its Tik Tok challenge and it has become the biggest domestic Afrobeats hit while also charting at the upper sections of the UK Afrobeats Chart and Billboard’s US Afrobeats chart.