Dani Alves to face trial for sexual assault in Spain

By Ayobami Okerinde

Former Barcelona and Brazil right back Dani Alves is set to face trial in a Spanish court following investigations into the sexual assault accusations against him.

The 40-year-old has been in custody since he was accused of molesting a young woman in the bathroom of a nightclub in December 2022.

Investigations concluded by the judge showed that there is evidence against Alves of wrongdoing. Although he has denied the accusations and said his accuser consented to what happened.

Alves is expected to remain in jail pending the time when a trial date will be given, which is expected to be later in the year or in 2024.

Also, applications for bail by his lawyers have been rejected more than twice as he is considered a flight risk, despite assurances from his lawyers that he will turn in his passports and wear a tracking device if granted bail.

According to ESPN, the court in June ruled that

“We consider that no other precautionary measure can neutralise that risk with sufficient guarantees and his flight would prevent the holding of the trial that requires the presence of the individual being investigated.”

If found guilty, Alves could spend a maximum of 15 years in jail under Spanish laws.

Alves was part of the Brazil team that got to the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.